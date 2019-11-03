FY2019 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Lifted by Analyst

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $49.75.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $92,724.80. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,007 shares of company stock worth $667,440. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYND. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 29.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at $1,535,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

