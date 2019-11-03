FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Issued By Cormark

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Yangarra Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Cormark analyst A. Arif expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$36.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.90 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of YGR opened at C$1.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 million and a P/E ratio of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.01 and a 12-month high of C$3.85.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,583,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,270,362. Also, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James purchased 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$30,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 253,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$456,053.40. Over the last three months, insiders bought 60,240 shares of company stock worth $102,907.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

