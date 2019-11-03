G.Research Weighs in on A. O. Smith Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Investment analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. G.Research analyst A. Lacayo now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. G.Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $728.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

AOS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

NYSE:AOS opened at $50.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,641,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after buying an additional 1,994,155 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 39,330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,765,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after buying an additional 1,760,838 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 414.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,033,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,736,000 after buying an additional 832,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $819,025.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,723.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $57,870.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

