Gaia (GAIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. On average, analysts expect Gaia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $7.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Gaia has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $15.88.

GAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

In other Gaia news, major shareholder Corina S. Granado purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Also, Chairman James Keenan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 281,629 shares of company stock worth $2,391,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

