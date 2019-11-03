GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.57.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $121.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $150.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 502,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,148,000 after purchasing an additional 131,119 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,447,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

GLPG stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.87. The stock had a trading volume of 112,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,590. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $191.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.69.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $10.13. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $715.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

