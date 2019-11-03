Game Creek Capital LP Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.87.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $346,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

