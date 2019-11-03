Game Creek Capital LP Purchases 2,475 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Game Creek Capital LP boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.0% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,406.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $13.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,272.25. 1,439,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,964. The firm has a market cap of $872.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,299.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,233.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,179.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.