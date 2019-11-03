Game Creek Capital LP Sells 6,250 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Game Creek Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp comprises about 3.0% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 11.9% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.8% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 115,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 42.8% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.30 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. 6,414,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,946. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $41.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $135,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,731.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $113,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,500.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,074 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

