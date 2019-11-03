GAPS (GAP) Hits Market Cap of $60.92 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for $6.09 or 0.00066203 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. During the last week, GAPS has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. GAPS has a market cap of $60.92 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00036166 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001128 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00087626 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,242.70 or 1.00317663 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000401 BTC.

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain.

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

