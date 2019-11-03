General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Stock Price Up 10.7%

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO)’s stock price rose 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 201,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 355,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get General Moly alerts:

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Moly stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of General Moly at the end of the most recent quarter.

About General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for General Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.