George Buckley Purchases 770 Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider George Buckley purchased 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,339.74).

Shares of Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 1,640 ($21.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Smiths Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,307.50 ($17.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,701 ($22.23). The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,593.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,559.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.80 ($0.42) per share. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $14.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

SMIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Smiths Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,835 ($23.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,645.83 ($21.51).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

