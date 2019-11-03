Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from $48.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.62% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

GIL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $739.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 414,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,999,000 after purchasing an additional 349,750 shares during the period. Mcclain Value Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 69,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 997.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 248.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 145,842 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.