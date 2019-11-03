Ginger Beef (CVE:GB) Stock Price Down 28.1%

Ginger Beef Corp (CVE:GB) shares traded down 28.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market cap of $2.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

Ginger Beef Company Profile (CVE:GB)

Ginger Beef Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a franchiser of Chinese food restaurants located primarily in Calgary, Alberta. The company franchises full-service restaurants under the Ginger Beef Bistro House and the Ginger Beef Peking House names; and food court, delivery, and takeout locations under the Ginger Beef Express name.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Ginger Beef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginger Beef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.