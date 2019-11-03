Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 194000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of exploring for mineral deposits. The Company acquires properties directly by staking, through option agreements with prospectors or other exploration companies, and through reconnaissance programs. The Company operates in the mineral exploration industry.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.