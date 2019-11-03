GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,738.33 ($22.71).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,761 ($23.01). 7,544,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,688.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,627.78. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,770.60 ($23.14). The stock has a market cap of $88.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,127.74.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox purchased 308 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,942.38). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 330 shares of company stock worth $568,385.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.