Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded down 44.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $3.37 million and $10,776.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00023041 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000863 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Global Currency Reserve

GCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,540,980 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide.

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

