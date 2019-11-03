Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GPN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.19.

NYSE GPN traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.63 and a 200 day moving average of $158.22. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $175.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $116,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,735.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $97,932.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,672,260. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 130.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

