Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Receives $55.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMED. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Globus Medical from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.01. 627,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,805. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.93 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $2,466,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,233,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

