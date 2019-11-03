GoByte Price Hits $0.0268 on Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $97,684.00 and approximately $9,345.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

