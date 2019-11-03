Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James cut their price target on Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Godaddy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Godaddy has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $82.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Godaddy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $64,242.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,652.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $28,224.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,524,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,351 shares of company stock valued at $469,536. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 80.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

