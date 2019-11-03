Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.66, approximately 1,044,226 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,139,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a $23.00 price target on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 77.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $82.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 674.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 86.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

