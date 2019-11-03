Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Clarus Securities

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Clarus Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GSS. TheStreet lowered Golden Star Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.80 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Beacon Securities lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.77.

Shares of GSS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. 367,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,212. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,671,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $10,742,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 320,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 34,506 shares during the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

