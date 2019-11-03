Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.39. 2,073,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.13. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $234.06.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

