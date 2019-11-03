GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Shares Purchased by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. GrafTech International comprises 1.4% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Dalal Street LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at $47,421,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 201.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 3,470,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,276 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 1,728.3% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,535,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 1,266.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,178,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 72.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after acquiring an additional 846,691 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EAF. ValuEngine raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.27. 856,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.71. GrafTech International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $480.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.07 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.91% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

