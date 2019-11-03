Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.98). Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Granite Construction’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kyle T. Larkin bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $99,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Kelsey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,456 shares of company stock worth $597,443. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Granite Construction by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 41,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Granite Construction by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 371,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,906,000 after acquiring an additional 45,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Construction (GVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.