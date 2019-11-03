Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 8,396 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Robert Half International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 847,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after purchasing an additional 334,345 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 785.6% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 92,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Shares of RHI opened at $58.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.05. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

