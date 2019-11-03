Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.6% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nomura reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $78.97 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

