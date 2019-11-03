Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,032 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dell were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dell by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Dell by 379.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Dell by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 target price on shares of Dell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.76.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.32 billion. Dell had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 136.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,668,302 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $137,150,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Maya Mcreynolds sold 3,887 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $205,078.12. Insiders sold a total of 3,832,327 shares of company stock valued at $197,305,416 in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

