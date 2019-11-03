Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 548,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Xerox were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Xerox by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Xerox by 1.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Xerox by 4.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Xerox by 751.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In related news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $1,005,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,520.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

