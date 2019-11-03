GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GRUB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded GrubHub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GrubHub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded GrubHub from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.08.

Get GrubHub alerts:

Shares of GrubHub stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,146,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $96.80.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $40,536.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $155,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,888 shares of company stock worth $766,959 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in GrubHub by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in GrubHub by 2.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 77,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in GrubHub by 1.1% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 116,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in GrubHub by 48.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GrubHub by 563.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.