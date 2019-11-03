Hallador Energy (HNRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Hallador Energy to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. On average, analysts expect Hallador Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HNRG opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $104.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HNRG. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hallador Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director David C. Hardie purchased 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

