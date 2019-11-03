Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,961,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,821,245,000 after acquiring an additional 559,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,926,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $599,643,000 after acquiring an additional 139,204 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,608,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,079,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,159,000 after acquiring an additional 125,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $112.17 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.83 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

