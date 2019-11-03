Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,140,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,798,000 after purchasing an additional 557,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after acquiring an additional 834,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,382,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,128,000 after acquiring an additional 240,111 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,909,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,929,000 after acquiring an additional 159,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,876,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,542,000 after acquiring an additional 144,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

In other AFLAC news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.71. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

