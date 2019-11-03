Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon during the first quarter worth $205,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Raytheon by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 21,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Raytheon by 8.7% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Raytheon by 0.3% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its position in Raytheon by 2.1% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 239,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

RTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

Shares of RTN opened at $216.09 on Friday. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $216.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.71 and its 200-day moving average is $185.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,769 shares of company stock worth $2,120,750. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.