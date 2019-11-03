Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.1% during the third quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 46,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the third quarter valued at $228,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

SWM opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.58. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.95 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

SWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

