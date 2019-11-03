Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,251 Shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Morris Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 59.4% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 148,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 55,248 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 9.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 0.8% during the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 372,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert J. Harbols sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $52,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $412,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKE opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. Buckle Inc has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Buckle had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Buckle Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

