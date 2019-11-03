Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 668 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 10,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 61.6% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 62,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 230,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $80.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $2,778,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,860 shares of company stock worth $5,586,330 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

