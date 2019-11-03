Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 60.47% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Hanesbrands updated its Q4 guidance to $0.48-0.54 EPS.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,697,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,199. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,505,232.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $147,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares in the company, valued at $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.