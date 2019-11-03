Harmony Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Harmony token can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a total market cap of $14.27 million and $2.36 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00042129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.61 or 0.05762085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014807 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,598,573,955 tokens. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.