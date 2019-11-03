Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 71.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $108.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.19.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Gabelli started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Vertical Group dropped their price target on Albemarle from $58.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Albemarle from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.77.

In related news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,383,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

