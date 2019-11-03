Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.50 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

