Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $540,000 in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 5,868.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,426,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,224,000 after acquiring an additional 585,100 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,849 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

IGT stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

