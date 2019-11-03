HC2 (HCHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.20 million. HC2 had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, analysts expect HC2 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HC2 stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. HC2 has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

HCHC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of HC2 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

