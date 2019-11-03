HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $155.00 at Barclays

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.07.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $133.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $147.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average is $126.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $525,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,543.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.10 per share, with a total value of $31,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,621,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,130 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 209,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 324,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,824,000 after purchasing an additional 57,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

