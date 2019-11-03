Head-To-Head Comparison: Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) vs. BT Group (NYSE:BT)

BT Group (NYSE:BT) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of BT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BT Group and Telecom Argentina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Group $27.71 billion 0.53 $2.83 billion $1.27 5.80 Telecom Argentina $4.53 billion 0.85 $187.94 million $0.34 26.29

BT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Telecom Argentina. BT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telecom Argentina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BT Group and Telecom Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Group N/A N/A N/A Telecom Argentina 6.83% 5.85% 3.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BT Group and Telecom Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Group 1 3 4 0 2.38 Telecom Argentina 1 2 0 0 1.67

Telecom Argentina has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.82%. Given Telecom Argentina’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telecom Argentina is more favorable than BT Group.

Dividends

BT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.5%. Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. BT Group pays out 101.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telecom Argentina pays out 364.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

BT Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats BT Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network. This segment also sells 4G mobile phones, tablets, connected devices, and mobile broadband devices from various manufacturers. Its Business and Public Sector segment provides fixed voice, mobility, fiber and connectivity, and networked IT services to retailers, utilities, public sector, healthcare, sports, construction, finance, and educational sectors. The company's Global Services segment offers business communications and ICT services comprising BT Connect, BT Security, BT One, BT Contact, BT Compute, BT Advise, and BT for financial markets. This segment serves approximately 5,500 customers in 180 countries. Its Wholesale and Ventures segment enables communications providers and other organizations to provide fixed or mobile phone services. Its ventures provide mass-market services, such as directory enquiries and payphones; and enterprise services comprising BT Fleet and BT Redcare. This segment also provides broadband and Ethernet, voice, hosted communication, mobile virtual network operator, managed solutions, machine-to-machine, roaming, and media services. The company's Openreach segment engages in the provision of services over the local access network; and installation and maintenance of fiber and copper communications networks that connect homes and businesses. The company was formerly known as Newgate Telecommunications Limited and changed its name to BT Group plc in September 2001. BT Group plc was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment. It also provides mobile telecommunications services that include voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, mobile multimedia, short message, online streaming, corporate email, social network access, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices that include handsets, Modems mifi and wingles, smart watches under the Personal brand. In addition, the company offers data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services; and programming and other cable television services. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

