Head-To-Head Contrast: Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) versus GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF)

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rwe Ag Sp and GrowMax Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rwe Ag Sp N/A -8.72% -1.48% GrowMax Resources N/A -98.81% -80.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rwe Ag Sp and GrowMax Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rwe Ag Sp 0 1 1 0 2.50 GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rwe Ag Sp and GrowMax Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rwe Ag Sp $15.98 billion 1.19 $465.31 million ($0.38) -81.58 GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$41.89 million N/A N/A

Rwe Ag Sp has higher revenue and earnings than GrowMax Resources.

Dividends

Rwe Ag Sp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. GrowMax Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 66.7%. Rwe Ag Sp pays out -147.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Rwe Ag Sp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Rwe Ag Sp has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, GrowMax Resources has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rwe Ag Sp beats GrowMax Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat. It is also involved in the supply and trade of power, gas, coal, freight, oil, weather derivatives, biomass, emissions certificates, and renewable energies; and construction of battery storage facilities. RWE Aktiengesellschaft manages electricity distribution networks; and gas distribution networks. The company offers its products and services to residential and commercial customers, industrial and corporate customers, and distributors in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Eastern Europe. It serves approximately 15.9 million electricity customers and approximately 6.6 million gas customers; and has a power generation capacity of approximately 40,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About GrowMax Resources

GrowMax Resources Corp. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral concessions in Peru. It owns a 100% interest in the Bayovar property covering an area of 227,000 gross acres located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016. GrowMax Resources Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

