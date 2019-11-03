Head-To-Head Review: Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Autoweb has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synacor has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autoweb and Synacor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoweb $125.59 million 0.26 -$38.82 million ($1.10) -2.27 Synacor $143.88 million 0.38 -$7.55 million N/A N/A

Synacor has higher revenue and earnings than Autoweb.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autoweb and Synacor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoweb 2 1 1 0 1.75 Synacor 0 3 0 0 2.00

Autoweb currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Autoweb’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Autoweb is more favorable than Synacor.

Profitability

This table compares Autoweb and Synacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoweb -27.41% -51.92% -29.77% Synacor -5.28% -10.63% -5.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Autoweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Synacor shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Autoweb shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Synacor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synacor beats Autoweb on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company's products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns; and AutoWeb Traffic Product, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, such as Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration; and paid content and premium services. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

