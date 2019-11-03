Head to Head Review: Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) vs. Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Sintx Technologies has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthopediatrics has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Orthopediatrics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $90,000.00 60.84 -$8.65 million N/A N/A Orthopediatrics $57.56 million 10.03 -$12.02 million ($0.96) -40.26

Sintx Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orthopediatrics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Orthopediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Orthopediatrics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sintx Technologies and Orthopediatrics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Orthopediatrics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.31%. Orthopediatrics has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.60%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Orthopediatrics.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Orthopediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies N/A -63.29% -39.62% Orthopediatrics -15.77% -12.92% -8.30%

Summary

Orthopediatrics beats Sintx Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. It provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with CTL Amedica to design and launch spinal implants. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard. It offers trauma and deformity procedures; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine procedures. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

