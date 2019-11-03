Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2019

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer and administrator of web-based individual health insurance plans and ancillary products. Its product portfolio consists of short-term medical plans, accident, sickness & hospital medical plans, ancillary insurance, life insurance, lifestyle and discount services. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HIIQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.71.

HIIQ opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.46. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 13.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 44.9% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

