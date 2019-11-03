Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,200 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 967,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTLF. BidaskClub raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.89. 148,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $55.74.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, CFO Bryan Mckeag bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.76 per share, with a total value of $41,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

